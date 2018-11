© AFP 2018 / Ad Dumayr

Authorities made the find in villages and towns in the Damascus countryside and Quneitra region in Syria's Golan Heights, areas recently freed from a motley collection of militants and terrorist groupsThe weapons, ammunition and medical equipment, most of them said to be US and British-made, were found in local villages thanks to cooperation between authorities and local national reconciliation committees in Jibat al-Khashab, Quneitra province and Beit Jin, Rif Dimashq province, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported The Syrian military completed the liberation of East Ghouta in Rif Dimashq province this spring, and regained control over the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda in the summer, thanks in part to diplomatic efforts by the Russian Reconciliation Center to persuade militants to put down their arms and either relocate to the terrorist-held province of Idlib or join the fight against Daesh* and other terrorist groups.As they continued their advance, Syrian troops have been finding vast stocks of weapons made in the US the UK and Israel