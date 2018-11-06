© Pjt56 / Wikimedia Commons



When It All Changed

A Sea Change in Evolutionary Thinking

...once life had started in the form of some primitive self-reproducing organism, further evolution had to proceed through alterations of already existing compounds. New functions developed as new proteins appeared. But these were merely variations on previous themes. A sequence of a thousand nucleotides codes for a medium-sized protein. The probability that a functional protein would appear de novo by random association of amino acids is practically zero. In organisms as complex and integrated as those that were already living a long time ago, creation of entirely new nucleotide sequences could not be of any importance in the production of new information. [p. 1164; emphasis added.]

No Problem, You Say?

The Rarity of Functional Protein Folds