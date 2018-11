The United Nations has launched an investigation into extreme levels of poverty in one of the richest countries in the world: the United Kingdom.Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, starts a two-week fact-finding mission Monday, visiting some of the country's poorest towns and cities to examine the effects of austerity measures on rising levels of hardship.Alston, known for his no-holds-barred critiques, will gather evidence on the impact that changes to welfare benefits and local government funding as well as the rising costs of living have had on British families."The Government has made significant changes to social protection in the past decade, and I will be looking closely at the impact that has had on people living in poverty and their realization of basic rights," Alston said in a statement CNN reported in September that nearlyThe long-term policy of austerity in the UK has also had a disproportionate impact on women , according to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.It has been nearly a decade since then-Prime Minister David Cameron committed to cut excessive government spending, declaring in 2009 that "the age of irresponsibility" was "giving way to the age of austerity."The move set in motion an experiment, testing whether it was possible for a nation to slice spending without derailing its economic recovery.Alston's inquiry will look at how that gamble has panned out for millions of British people.In addition to the government's austerity measures, Alston will also probe the implications on poverty of Britain's planned exit from the European Union.