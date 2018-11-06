Mental Health Is Rooted in Gut Health

Your Second Brain

When Things Go Wrong in the Gut-Brain Axis

The Gut as the Seat of the Subconscious

Parkinson's Disease - A Gut Disorder?

These results provide preliminary evidence that Parkinson's disease may start in the gut. Other evidence for this hypothesis is that people with Parkinson's disease often have gastrointestinal problems such as constipation that can start decades before they develop the disease.



In addition, other studies have shown that people who will later develop Parkinson's disease have a protein believed to play a key role in Parkinson's disease in their gut.

Protein Clumps Implicated in Parkinson's Originate in the Gut

Sixty days after the injections, alpha-synuclein had accumulated in the midbrain, a region packed with nerve cells that make the chemical messenger dopamine. These are the nerve cells that die in people with Parkinson's, a progressive brain disorder that affects movement.



After reaching the brain, alpha-synuclein spreads thanks in part to brain cells called astrocytes, a second study suggests. Experiments with cells in dishes showed that astrocytes can store up and spread alpha-synuclein among cells ...

The Immune System in Your Gut

Optimizing Your Gut Flora May Be One of Your Most Important Disease Prevention Strategies

Antibiotics, unless absolutely necessary (and when you do, make sure to reseed your gut with fermented foods and/or a probiotics supplement)

Conventionally-raised meats and other animal products, as CAFO animals are routinely fed low-dose antibiotics, plus genetically engineered and/or glyphosate-treated grains, as glyphosate has also been implicated in the destruction of gut flora

Processed foods (as the excessive sugars feed pathogenic bacteria)

Chlorinated and/or fluoridated water

Antibacterial soap and products containing triclosan