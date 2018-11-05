Puppet Masters
Iran foils alleged Israeli cyberattack on telecom company
Sputnik
Mon, 05 Nov 2018 13:06 UTC
Hamid Fatahi, the CEO of Iran's Telecommunications Company, stated on Twitter on Monday that the country had foiled a wave of cyberattacks, allegedly conducted by Israel, targeting communications infrastructure of the Islamic Republic. According to the CEO, the operations against Iran "were firmly foiled."
Commenting on the attacks, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi re-posted Fatahi's tweet, confirming that the hackers were "attempting to harm Iran's communications infrastructure," and also said that Tehran would "pursue this hostile move through international tribunals."
Earlier this year, Israel claimed that it had accomplished a major cyber-heist, obtaining an archive that allegedly documented that Iran was continuing to work on its nuclear weapons program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the information at the UN General Assembly in September.
It is said that power corrupts, but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.
Recent Comments
German Jews clamoring for re-education. Isn't that the epitome of irony?
Maybe they do lie, maybe not. On October 31st there was a little accident, when Israeli F-16 malfunctioned during landing, and was slightly...
typo? "The dramatic shift in the US government's attitude towards it is interesting. In a SOTT radio show, host Joe Quinn pointed out that the...
"The research is absolutely clear," Maté says. "The more inequality in a society, the more hate, the more dysfunction, the more mental illness,...
S-300 -- Missile of Peace. Israel is probably using its top secret invisible fighter jets . And even more amazing: the invisible bombs that don't...