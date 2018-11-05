After an alleged failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system, the Secretary of State's office opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia on the evening of Saturday, November 3, 2018. Federal partners, including the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation, were immediately alerted.Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R), who is running for governor, made the announcement two days before the midterm elections in which he is running against Democrat Stacey Abrams.Watch: Abrams responds to news that the office of her opponent, Kemp, says it is launching an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party after what it calls a failed hacking attempt of the voter registration system.