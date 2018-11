© JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images

Huge reductions in meat-eating are essential to avoid dangerous climate change, according to the most comprehensive analysis yet of the food system's impact on the environment. In western countries, beef consumption needs to fall by 90% and be replaced by five times more beans and pulses.

We know that adopting a vegan lifestyle is better not just for our bodies but also for the planet; we are aware that the harvesting of animals for our convenience could one day kill us all.

if we all went veggie or vegan it would make next to no difference to the climate

Almost all articles on this topic suggest going vegetarian could achieve emission cuts of 50 percent or more. But these figures are never a reduction of total emissions, just those emitted from food. This is an important distinction because four-fifths of emissions are being ignored. The real impact is five times less.



Anyway, a systematic peer review of studies shows vegetarian diets likely reduce an individual's emissions by the equivalent of 540 kg (1,190 lbs.) of CO2. For the average person in the industrialized world, that's the equivalent of cutting emissions by just 4.3 percent.



Vegetarian diets are also slightly cheaper, and saved money will be spent on goods and services that emit more CO2. A new Swedish study shows a vegetarian diet is 10 percent cheaper, freeing up about 2 percent of an individual's budget. The extra money would likely be spent proportionally on existing purchases.



This boosts one's carbon emissions by about 2 percent. So eating carrots instead of steak means you effectively cut your emissions by about 2 percent. This won't save the planet.

However, poorer countries stand to benefit from widescale adoption of a plant-based diet. Mortality linked to strokes, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer could fall by 5m to 6m avoided deaths and trillions of dollars could be saved in healthcare costs and by preventing productivity losses.

Vegetarians and vegans have been getting very uppity of late. One reason for this is that some idiot told them they hold the key to saving the world.

According to the (rampantly vego-loon) Humane Society "your diet could save the planet".

According to Yvo de Boer, the former head of the UN climate agency, "the best solution would be for us all to become vegetarian."

And according to George Monbiot in the Guardian: "The best way to save the planet? Drop meat and dairy".

Almost all articles on this topic suggest going vegetarian could achieve emission cuts of 50 percent or more. But these figures are never a reduction of total emissions, just those emitted from food. This is an important distinction because four-fifths of emissions are being ignored. The real impact is five times less.

As Bjorn Lomborg, himself a vegetarian, points out, the claim is based on cherry-picked data.

Lomborg's article triggered two researchers at Cambridge University, who quibbled with his statistics.

Lomborg explains how they've got it wrong in this thread, summed up in this chart: