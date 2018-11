© Andrew Hamik/AP



Danny Sjursen is a U.S. Army officer and a regular contributor to Truthdig. He served combat tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan and later taught history at his alma mater, West Point. He is the author of a memoir and critical analysis of the Iraq War, Ghostriders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge. Follow him on Twitter at @SkepticalVet.

"Democracy dies in darkness." That's an old saying that The Washington Post recycled as its motto at the dawn of the Trump era. Truth is, the journalists at the Post don't know the half of it; nor do they bother to report onNothing against the Post - neither do any of the other mainstream media outlets.But it's true: Right under most Americans' noses,with any particular gusto-after all, there's so much to say about Stormy Daniels or the Brett Kavanaugh drama. But this trend should concern all citizens.Thing is, what the U.S. military is up to on any given day is done in your name. If civilians are killed, locals alienated or civil liberties restricted, then the global populace, including concerned U.S. citizens, aren't going to fix blame solely on the armed forces ... they're going to blame you! If for no other reason than this, citizens of 'an ostensible democracy' ought to be paying attention.Only that's getting harder and harder to do in today's political climate. On one issue after another the U.S. military hasDon't just take my word for it: This week a relatively mainstream congressional Democrat, Adam Smith - a ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee - wrote at length on this very topic.Make no mistake,So, what follows is not some vacuous liberal attack on President Trump, who remains, for legal purposes, and so long as I remain in uniform, my Commander in Chief. Still, the time is long past when someone needs to scream from the proverbial mountaintop about America's expanding empire of secrecy.Though there are plenty of examples to review, there's something else to keep in mind: The military isn't some monolithic monster. It's far more discreet than that, and so are these trends, so watch closely. Evidence abounds. Soon after the inauguration, the military - which had long recognized and planned for the existential threat of climate change - received guidance to all but purge the term from its reports. It was to be replaced with more nebulous (and inaccurate) phrases, such as "extreme weather."Then there's the minor matter of the war in Afghanistan and its progress - after, you know, 17-plus years. One of the key benchmarks or metrics for progress has been the success or failure of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF). Well, for years the DOD released annual casualty figures for the ANSF, and the trends were alarming. Afghan Security Force casualties are frankly unsustainable - the Taliban are killing more than the government can recruit. The death rates are staggering, numbering 5,500 fatalities in 2015, 6,700 in 2016, and an estimate of "about 10,000" in 2017. The reason we're not sure about the exact count last year is because that data - admittedly at the request of the Afghan government - has been newly classified . This seems absurd.The short answer is, it can't. And so, the war drags on. ...What's more, the military's historically uneasy relationship with the press has also further chilled. As Rep. Smith reported, and complained about, theOnly after a prolonged public outcry were these once-common press interactions partially reinstated . Nevertheless, this all points to an alarming trend of apparent furtiveness.There are other examples to add into the disturbing mix.Also, at a time of exploding, record defense budgets, once- which keeps the data from the public through an ever-expanding regime of "over-classification." Without such public releases, the populace and their elected representatives cannot effectively scrutinize what President (and five-star General) Eisenhower aptly labeled the "dangerous" military-industrial complex. Is that the point? Let's hope not.Then there is the internal censorship within the military's computer networks. Recently, credible,The reason provided in the firewall warning message is the existence of "hate and racism" on the two sites. Now, many readers, and even more American citizens, may not like the content of these publications - which is fine - but anyone who has even briefly read anything on these sites can vouch for one salient truth: There is absolutely nothing hateful or racist at Tom Dispatch or The Intercept. These publications are professionally edited and reviewed, and, indeed, are unique in thatIt appears that the only crime of these sites is that they are, indeed, left-leaning. Need proof? Well, guess which genuinely racist, conspiracy-theory-peddling websites areHeck, even Facebook and Twitter have taken steps to ban Alex Jones' InfoWars from their social media sites. So, there's only one major conclusion to draw:This sort of rank partisanship is disturbing from a purportedly apolitical organization like the DOD.Now, there are no doubt times when tactical necessity requires secrecy in military operations. I've lived at the sharp end of that spear, and do not discount its occasional inexorability. That said, much ofWe, the citizenry, trust our military with immense responsibility, but as a supposed democracy, that same military ought to be accountable to Congress and to the public. These days, that seems ever more like a distant fantasy.This all matters. America has a choice. It can be an empire - or it can be a genuine republic. It may not be both.