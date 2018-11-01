© Sherwin Schwartzrock & Jonathan Koelsch



The new Economist Magazine Year 2019 has a black cover, which is unusual because normally it is ornately decorated with predictions for the coming year, that is unless you can see the Black Horse arriving as the next broken seal. With the Grand Solar Minimum intensification ready to ramp up 4x through 2019, the symbolism is stark and seems to point to rising food prices and further declining global crop yields.