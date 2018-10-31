© AFP / Arif Ali



Pakistan's supreme court has struck down the death sentence for blasphemy handed down to Christian woman Asia Bibi, in a long-delayed, landmark decision that has seen the judiciary praised for its bravery in the face of threats of violence and protest from the country's Islamist groups.The court, in a three-member bench led by chief justice Saqib Nisar, released the verdict on Wednesday morning in Islamabad, three weeks after they had reached a decision.Members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a new political party dedicated to punishing blasphemy, blocked roads in Lahore and"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges," said Nisar, reading out the judgment."It is ironical that in the Arabic language the appellant's name Asia means 'sinful'," reads the judgment written by Justice Asif Khosa,The Christian farm labourer, a 47-year-old mother of four, was sentenced to hang for blasphemy in 2010.Bibi remains in Adiala jail, in Rawalpindi, but will be freed as soon as jail officials receive the court order.On Wednesday, the judges noted thatbefore the court. The three witnesses who did appear, according to observers, presented contradictory stories from the stand.adding that "the said semi-literate young sisters had a reason to level allegations against the appellant which could be untrue."The judgement goes on to say that the prosecution's evidence from the public gathering, where Bibi was alleged to have insulted the prophet, "was nothing short of concoction incarnate".On Wednesday morning protests were already growing across the country. TLP workers have descended outside the Punjab assembly in Lahore, while others have gathered to block roads in Karachi. More have returned to the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad, the site of a three-week long protest camp held by the party last year that crippled the capital.The accusation against Bibi carries an automatic death penalty in Pakistan's legal system, and although, vigilante mobs often turn murderous.Bibi, who is the first woman to be sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan,. The supreme court was due to hear Bibi's appeal in 2016, but delayed the trial after one of the judges recused himself. Ahead of the verdict, the third witness in the trial, a cleric, told the BBC that "reversing the two previous decisions in the case [is] encouraging people to take the law into their own hands".A journalist who visited her in prison before the verdict said she appeared to have memory loss and confusion.However, on 7 October, Ashiq Masih, Bibi's husband, said his wife was "spiritually strong" and "ready and willing to die for Christ", adding that she will "never convert to Islam".In February, Pope Francis met Ashiq at the Vatican, and Christian churches in Lahore held fasts and prayer sessions before the verdict.The case highlights two issues with blasphemy laws in Pakistan: how allegations can be used to settle personal scores, and lower-court judges feeling unable to acquit defendants for fear of their lives.The governor of Punjab province, Salmaan Taseer, and the minorities minister, Shahbaz Batti, were murdered in 2011 after they spoke in defence of Bibi and called for reform of blasphemy laws.Before the verdict, Bibi's lawyer told AP: "I have lost my health. I am a high blood pressure patient, my privacy is totally lost. You have to be in hiding."Lawyers, who did not want to speak on the record, noted that although the supreme court had at last taken a stand,Esteemed former senator Farhatullah Babar greeted the verdict, saying the "honourable judges have lit a candle in darkness and raised hopes in hopelessness".Shahbaz Taseer, son of the murdered governor Salmaan Taseer, told the Guardian: "This is a huge victory for my father, for Pakistan, for the poor, for the judicial system, for every marginalised person in this country."I have seen so much in my very short life I have never seen anything like this. I was released [from five years in Taliban captivity], the same day that Mumtaz Qadri [the killer of his father] was hung. But this is even better than that, this is justice at last."