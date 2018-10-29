© Unknown



As a thousands-strong 'caravan' of Central American migrants makes its way to the US border, President Trump warned the migrants to turn back, and promised them "our military is waiting for you" at the border."Many gang members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border," Trump tweeted on Monday, before addressing the migrants directly: "Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!"Trump's tweet comes as theIt also comes one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis announced thatMattis approved a request from Trump last week to send troops to the border, but was expected at the time to deploy only around 800 troops.Trump has promised to take harsh action against the approaching caravan several times over the last few weeks.Trump then warned the migrants to turn around in a similar tweet last Thursday,