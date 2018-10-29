© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Through the last six month we have seen an uptick in floods intensity with the "six months worth of rain in a day" and "a months of rain in three hours" events and was forecast if the Grand Solar Minimum was intensifying we would see a "one year of rain in a day" event. Now we have two in two weeks in the Middle East. Qatar and Jordan. Plus record floods in Kenya, Spain, France with six+ feet of snow dropped during the event. There is an uptick happening.