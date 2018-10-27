© Global Look Press/Nancy Kaszerman

Tesla has confirmed that it had provided documents to the Department of Justice amid reports the FBI is probing whether the automaker misled investors by stating and then repeatedly missing its weekly production goals.Less than a month after Elon Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman and pay a hefty $20 million to the US Securities Commission for a couple of misleading tweets about taking the company private, new legal troubles could now be looming for the embattled entrepreneur.The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that theTesla reached its 5,000-per-week goal for the Model 3 sedan, its most affordable "mass-market" car, in summer, producing 5,031 units in the last week of June.Musk, who hailed the achievement, oversaw the process sleeping rough for five days on the factory floor. Many wondered whether the production rate achieved by such strenuous effort was sustainable.But back when first Model 3s rolled off the production line in July 2017,According to the WSJ, several former Tesla employees have already been issued subpoenas and requests to testify.After bungling its first production targets, Tesla lowered the expectations, but not enough to actually be able to meet them. In November 2017, Musk said that he expected to produce 5,000 models per week "probably sometime in March," and was ultimately three months late anyway.Responding to the WSJ report,on its "public guidance for the Model 3 ramp"According to the company,and the automaker cooperated with the investigators. It has dismissed the allegations that it had tried to dupe investors with overinflated production targets."Tesla's philosophy has always been to set truthful targets - not sandbagged targets that we would definitely exceed and not unrealistic targets that we could never meet." The company blames grossly missing production goals on "difficulties that we did not foresee.""Good question," Musk tweeted, responding to a comment by another user, who wrote: "Where is the SEC when the WSJ publishes old information purely meant to distort the stock and harm investors?"