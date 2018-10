© USGS

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook eastern Madera County late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey , rattling some residents.The quake was reported around 11:30 p.m. and originated about 6 miles north of Oakhurst, with a depth of about 27 miles. It was felt as far as Mariposa."We were watching some comedy and our first thought was 'Who's delivering gas at this time at night?'" Early said. "Then I heard a crack and everything blinked. The lights in our house kind of flashed."Early also thought it to be thunder, but once she looked out and saw no signs of rain clouds, she dismissed that theory, as well.Residents shared similar stories in a Facebook discussion thread on the earthquake.Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire, said there were no injuries reported to that agency in connection to the earthquake.The USGS reported the earthquake was not strong enough to cause any structural damage.