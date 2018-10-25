Earthquake and boom in central CA
© USGS
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook eastern Madera County late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, rattling some residents.

The quake was reported around 11:30 p.m. and originated about 6 miles north of Oakhurst, with a depth of about 27 miles. It was felt as far as Mariposa.

Carole Early, 77, lives in Oakhurst's China Creek area and said she and her husband heard the quake more than they felt it. She believed it to be a "sonic boom" and equated the shake to a "propane truck" passing by.

"We were watching some comedy and our first thought was 'Who's delivering gas at this time at night?'" Early said. "Then I heard a crack and everything blinked. The lights in our house kind of flashed."

Early also thought it to be thunder, but once she looked out and saw no signs of rain clouds, she dismissed that theory, as well.

Residents shared similar stories in a Facebook discussion thread on the earthquake.

Lee Santarelli of Coarsegold commented that the quake shook their bed and felt like "a big rig going by." Others said they heard a loud noise and felt their house moving.

Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire, said there were no injuries reported to that agency in connection to the earthquake.

The USGS reported the earthquake was not strong enough to cause any structural damage.