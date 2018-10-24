"Control the political discourse. So much effort over the past few years has been focused on better coordinating, strengthening, and developing progressive institutions and leaders. Now that this enhanced infrastructure is in place - grassroots organizing; multi-issue advocacy groups; think tanks; youth outreach; faith communities; micro-targeting outfits; the netroots and blogosphere - we need to better utilize these networks to drive the content of politics through a strong "echo chamber" and message delivery system"

"Create a robust echo chamber with progressive messaging that spans from the opposition campaigns to outside groups, academic experts, and bloggers."

It's beyond me how anyone can see themselves as a sovereign free thinker while believing they'll be fighting the deep state by voting for Republicans in the midterms or that this administration's

neoconservative warmongering in Iran

is perfectly legitimate, but God bless them, they manage.

At this point, anyone who still believes either party actually represents their interests is an NPC.