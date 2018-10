© Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Portraying Kavanaugh's testimony as a mere epiphenomenon of his identity-politics-defined traits absolved the anti-Kavanaugh lobby from evaluating the evidence.

The current lawsuit challenging Harvard University's use of racial preferences in admissions is about "white supremacy," according to the school's supporters. So, too, was the defense of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh against the charge of sexual assault, according to Kavanaugh's critics. Never mind that the plaintiffs in the Harvard lawsuit are Asian-American students who were denied admission to the school despite academic qualifications superior to those of whites, and that Kavanaugh's accuser was white herself.Harvard caps the number of Asians it admits, allege the plaintiffs - a coalition of Asian-American groups called Students for Fair Admissions - in the lawsuit against the university. As a result, Asian applicants must present higher academic qualifications than any other racial or ethnic group in order to be considered for admission. According to Harvard's own data, test scores and a high school GPA that would give an Asian-American high school senior only a 25 percent chance of admission would provide a virtual admissions guarantee - 95 percent - for an otherwise identical black applicant, a 77 percent chance of admission for a Hispanic student, and a 36 percent chance of admission for a white student. Asians would make up more than 50 percent of the admitted class if Harvard were colorblind, estimates Students for Fair Admissions, instead of the 18.6 percent Asian average maintained over recent years. The white student population would go down from 43 percent to 38 percent. Asians account for 6 percent of the national population; whites, 61 percent.At a Defend Diversity rally held in Cambridge the day before the lawsuit began, demonstrators held signs reading "Asians Will Not Be Tools for Your White Supremacy." A Harvard undergraduate who will testify for the defense used the identical language during the Defend Diversity rally: "I, along with so many other Asian-Americans, refuse to be tools of white supremacy." At a pro-racial-preferences panel held at Harvard a week before the trial, the executive director of Boston's Asian-American Resource Workshop argued that the "model minority myth is a creation of white supremacy." An op-ed in the Harvard Crimson addressed to "fellow Asian-Americans" blamed the "structures of white supremacy" for portraying Asians as "smart and hardworking."The use of "white supremacy" to characterize the Harvard racial-preferences lawsuit is a model of lucidity, however, compared with its deployment in the final days of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process. Categories of privilege and oppression shifted, recombined, and split apart, highlighting internecine tensions within the intersectional Left.The eleventh-hour ambush of Kavanaugh began as a straightforward feminist morality play: male abuser, female victim, each standing in for half of the population.The same double standard was at work with the "privilege" trope. "There's something about these privileged, the chosen, the white men in their little clusters who are going to have this glorious life of a Supreme Court justice," a female Dartmouth graduate told the Chronicle of Higher Education. New York Times columnist Michele Goldberg called Kavanaugh's Jesuit high school, Georgetown Prep, a "bastion of heedless male entitlement." A Times news article opined that "few Americans qualify as more privileged and elite than Judge Kavanaugh, a prep school graduate with two Yale degrees."Her tony private high school, Holton-Arms, sits on 57 acres of forested land in suburban Maryland and boasts athletic and performing arts facilities the equal of many a college; it is the girls' equivalent of Georgetown Prep. Yearbooks from Ford's era at the school portray a drunken, promiscuous party scene reminiscent of many a male frat. Democrats and the activists chose to ignore those details, while Kavanaugh was triply marked for infamy. For the moment, femaleness, represented by Ford, was a totalizing category, unriven by divisions of color and privilege.The privileged white-male meme reached a fever pitch of intensity after Ford and Kavanaugh's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Everything about Kavanaugh's testimony was attributed to those three attributes, whereas whiteness and privilege had nothing to do with Ford's testimony.New York Times columnist Paul Krugman took a similarly deterministic line. Race, sex, and class drove Kavanaugh's testimony - but not Ford's. Kavanaugh's rage resulted from his recognition that an "increasingly diverse society no longer accepts the God-given right of white males from the right families to run things." Kavanaugh's belief in his innocence had nothing to do with his remarks.The absence of any corroboration for Ford's story went unmentioned in most mainstream media accounts.When Maine senator Susan Collins delivered a careful analysis of Ford's account and explained her reasoning in confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, however, the identity coalition cleaved. Femaleness was no longer a unifying victim category. Whiteness and privilege were reintroduced into the female side of the ledger, distinguishing Ford's female backers, still unmarked by race and class, from the turncoats who supported Kavanaugh.Ordinarily, sexual equipment should determine female thinking. Grenell's "stupid uterus" had held out an "insane hope of solidarity" before the Kavanaugh vote, she says. But now, race had riven feminist solidarity, as it had before the Kavanaugh testimony. The 2017 Women's March against Donald Trump, for example, had faced criticism for being too white. "I've never felt anything remotely resembling sisterhood with white women," wrote cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux, to explain her absence from the march.White women "completely vacuum the energy, direction, and point of the conversation to themselves and their feelings" whenever black women want to talk about race, Cargle complained. Ouch!But these divisions were papered over when a privileged white female offered the last hope for keeping a qualified conservative jurist off the Supreme Court - until, that is, Susan Collins "doubled down on white supremacy," in the words of person-of-color Tamika Mallory, a last-minute addition to the otherwise too-white organizing roster of the 2017 Women's March. Suddenly, with Collins's defection, intersectionality was back. White women have failed people of color over and over again, Mallory wrote in the Huffington Post.Identity-politics tribalism denies the role of reason and ideas in forming individuals' world views;. The Victorians, too, believed that female thought processes were determined by female hormones; judging by this latest episode, the Victorians may have been on to something. Grenell complained in the Times about Senator Collins's "slow funeral dirge about due process and some other nonsense," irrelevancies that Grenell "couldn't even hear" through her "rage headache." All those picayune details about burdens of proof and evidentiary coherence are simply migraine-producing male hang-ups that interfere with uterine solidarity. Eve Ensler, author of the feminist theatrical gripe fest The Vagina Monologues, urged female voters to support Ford because "violence against women destroys our souls." (Ensler has reemerged from the cis-gender doghouse to which she had been relegated for her use of the V-word, an anti-trans macroaggression, if you're keeping score at home.)The Harvard racial-preferences lawsuit, like the now-concluded battle over the Kavanaugh nomination, has nothing to do with "white supremacy." The Left's increasingly desperate approach to political debate may energize its base, but unmoors it from reality. 