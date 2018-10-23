A man tries to reach a car that has been blocked by ice after a severe hailstorm hit Rome, Italy, on Sunday evening

A man tries to reach a car that has been blocked by ice after a severe hailstorm hit Rome, Italy.
Some strange anomalies are now manifesting over Europe as the Equatorial Vortex and Polar vortex collide with 20C below normal and 20C above normal fronts collide. Climate chaos is an understatement to what has been seen in the last few days and what is expected over the next ten days across the continent. Record rains in Spain, Italy and tornadoes in Cyprus. Hail feet deep paralyses Rome.


