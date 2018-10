© AFP 2018/Jerome Delay



What's the Big Deal?

Washington's Excuse

"Unless Russia comes to us and China comes to us and they all come to us and they say, 'Let's all of us get smart and let's none of us develop those weapons,' but if Russia's doing it and if China's doing it and we're adhering to the agreement, that's unacceptable,"

Moscow Hits Back

On Saturday, Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the nuclear arms control agreement with Russia, commonly referred to as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). Sputnik offers insight into what the treaty is about and what Russia's and America's takes are on it.The INF deal was big, in fact, but we can realize its importance only if we take a look at the international situation in the mid-1970s. By that time, the two superpowers had roughly achieved strategic parity after three decades of the overwhelming dominance of the US in nuclear force.While the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was going through a period of détente, Washington began to modify its forward-based system in Europe with submarine-launched and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. This was seen as a cause for concern in Moscow, which responded by upgrading the aging missiles on its Western flank with state-of-the-art weapons, classified by NATO as SS-20 "Pioneer." These strategic nukes allowed the Soviet Union to place all major facilities in Western Europe in its crosshairs, thus obtaining a perceived military advantage in Europe.After Moscow's move had made waves in the West, particularly in Germany, NATO adopted a "double-track" decision to deploy Pershing II and Tomahawk missiles in its Western European member countries while at the same time talk the USSR into limiting its European nuclear weapons.Years of negotiations had come to a political deadlock untilAccording to the deal, theIn addition, then-Secretary of State James Baker promised At the time, the signing of the pact was widely seen in the Soviet Union as(NATO designation SS-23 Spider), whose range was just below 500km and which therefore were not compatible with the original pact.More importantly, however,rather than simply curbing their proliferation.But this week, Donald Trump's latest itch for killing off international agreements led to him announcing theThe POTUS gave several explanations at a time and first off, heHis allegations come on the heels of previous claims from US hawks thatbecause it gives Russia the possibility of launching a nuclear strike in Europe with little or no notice.What Donald Trump also hinted at is that tAs China has yet to place its signature on the agreement, it isn't obliged to limit neither the development nor proliferation of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Nevada, boasting that he had a lot of cash "to play with our military."Russia commented on Trump's intention to scrap the pact by citing Washington's dreams of a unipolar world. accused Trump of "blackmailing" and said that there is no substance to the US's claims that Russia is violating the INF treaty.Russian lawmaker Alexey Pushkov views the US's looming pullout of the deal as yet another blow to the global system of security, coming on the heels of its 2001 exit from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.Moscow notes that the Russian missiles that allegedly violate the pact correspond to its obligations under the treaty and have not been upgraded and tested for the prohibited ranges. Russia went on to voice its own doubts over Washington's compliance with the treaty, particularly over the ground-based deployment of Aegis Ashore systems Moreover, Russia stresses,as their flight ranges (1,100 km) and lack of pilot mean that drones of this type are similar to shorter-range cruise missiles.In June, the defense ministry said in a statement that the United States was seeking a pretext to leave the treaty inThis could be achieved by deploying missiles in Central and Eastern Europe with shorter flight time to Russian targets - something that would be a great advantage in the event of a potential nuclear conflict with Moscow.