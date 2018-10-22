More snow coated the summit of Mauna Kea overnight, as the Flash Flood Watch that has been in effect for Hawaiʻi Island for most of the weekend is no longer in effect."The road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at 9200 ft. due to high humidity, fog, wet and icy road conditions," a ranger message stated this morning."Today, the trough aloft will continue to move slowly eastward, with a drier airmass continuing to filter across Maui County and the Big Island during the day," the National Weather Service said. "This should put an end to the threat for flash flooding or thunderstorms, and we have cancelled the Flash Flood Watch. A few heavier showers may still be possible on the Big Island, especially in the afternoon, but thunderstorms appear unlikely as the airmass dries out and stabilizes during the day."A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all south-facing shores of the Big Island. A long period south swell generated by a powerful storm in the southern hemisphere will hold today, then gradually decline tonight and Monday, forecasters say.Surf heights will be 7 to 11 feet today, then lowering to 6 to 8 feet Monday.