Not satisfied with the Saudi story on how journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in Turkey,Germany, France, and the EU all said they want more from Saudi Arabia on Saturday,over Khashoggi's death.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris "condemns this murder in the strongest terms." He noted that while Riyadh's Friday night admission of the journalist's death is the "first step toward the establishment of truth," many questions still remain."The information available about events in the Istanbul consulate is inadequate," said a joint statement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. They expect transparency and more answers from Riyadh about the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death, widely painted in media reports as a gruesome murder.Maas stated separately that Berlin should not approve arms sales to Saudi Arabia until investigations into Khashoggi's death are completed. "So long as investigations are underway, so long as we don't know what happened there, there is no reason to take positive decisions on arms exports to Saudi Arabia," he told German public television's Tagesthemen program.Authorities also announced the detention of 18 suspects in the case.But while Europe remains skeptical and insistent on clear answers,on Saturday, once again calling the kingdom a "great ally." He did admit, however, thatand that he will be working with Congress on how to proceed to address the issue.Trump has repeatedly stated that theHe said on Friday that it would be "very hurtful" to the US if it was dropped, and previously saidKhashoggi was last seen on October 2 when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. Turkey was quick to state that it had evidence that he was murdered inside the building, though Riyadh had adamantly denied that claim until Saturday. The case prompted a global backlash against Saudi Arabia, from governments to media organizations and business figures including Richard Branson and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.