Penang Fire and Rescue Department officers carry out rescue operations at the landslide site.
The body of a male Indonesian foreign worker was pulled out from the landslide which occurred at a highway construction site at Paya Terubong.

This brings the body count to four, as three injured workers were found on Friday (Oct 19).

Two workers are still missing following the landslide that occurred at 1.15pm on Thursday following the continuous downpour over the last few days.