President Donald Trump has threatened to call in the military to seal off the US' southern border with Mexico, unless Mexico takes action to halt a 'caravan' of migrants making its way to the US from Central America.In a series of tweets Thursday morning,Trump also said that he "must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do soThe president's warning echoes an earlier tweet on Wednesday, in whichTrump said that the immigration debate would be a "great midterm issue for Republicans," with November's elections less than one month away.Believing their chances of entering the US are greater in numbers, the migrants have been hitching rides and hiking through Guatemala, with the aim of approaching the US through Mexico.The Honduran government has urged people not to join the caravan, but the government of Guatemala is powerless to stop its progress, as citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua can freely move between the four countries showing only an ID card.In his series of Thursday tweets,if Enrique Peña Nieto's government doesn't act to stop illegal immigration and the drug trade at the border, with Mexican drug cartels making an estimated $19-29 billion per year on drug sales in the US.A similar caravan of migrants made the journey to the US in April, taking the same route from Honduras to the United States, via Guatemala and Mexico. Again,which were rejected by Democrats. Dwindling in numbers along the way, the caravan totaled around 150 migrants by the time it reached Tijuana, at the US border. Visas were granted to a handful of these migrants.While Trump did not make clear what a military deployment at the border might look like, the president did deploy almost 4,000 National Guard troops to the border in April, as the first caravan approached. However, the troops were not authorized to apprehend or interact with migrants in any way, and instead provided air, reconnaissance and logistical support to Border Patrol officers.20,000 of these migrants die or disappear along the way, many of them at the hands of criminal gangs, according to a report by the Mesoamerican Migration Movement.