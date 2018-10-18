Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in
Monday talks between North and South Korea ended with new historic agreements toward ending nearly 70 years of war. This includes pledges to reconnect roads between the two nations, and rail lines.

65 years of armistice has meant a demilitarized zone separating the nations, and heavy military presences on either side. As diplomatic progress continues, the re-connection of transportation underscores how quickly ties could be normalized.

This is good news for everybody, except apparently the Trump Administration, which is expressing "concern" about the rate of progress being made in Korean diplomacy, interfering with US plans to keep sanctions against North Korea tightly in place.

South Korea's President Moon has been increasingly open in his disagreement with the US on the matter, saying North Korea deserves some rewards for its progress made toward denuclearization.