Monday talks between North and South Korea ended with new historic agreements toward ending nearly 70 years of war. This includes pledges to reconnect roads between the two nations, and rail lines 65 years of armistice has meant a demilitarized zone separating the nations, and heavy military presences on either side. As diplomatic progress continues,This is good news for everybody,, which is expressing "concern" about the rate of progress being made in Korean diplomacy,South Korea's President Moon has been increasingly open in his disagreement with the US on the matter, saying North Korea deserves some rewards for its progress made toward denuclearization.