"In both English Law and Roman Law, in order to start proving his innocence, one must first be presented with specific charges. We are being groundlessly told that Russia has 'highly likely' done something illegal in Salisbury; in Amesbury; in Catalonia. We are also accused of playing a sad role in Brexit, as well as other things. But there were no specific charges brought against us."

While the UK negotiates its divorce from the EU, it's still trying to keep the bloc on a short leash, to influence its policies towards Moscow and on other issues, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, has told Euronews.The Foreign Minister called it a paradoxical situation that the UK,After groundlessly blaming Russia of the chemical poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March,Lavrov recalled. As another example, he talked abouthe added."How does it relate to the interests and dignity of the European Union isn't for me to judge."Lavrov reiterated that Russia has addressed the UK on numerous occasions, offering cooperation in the Skripal case on the basis of bilateral and European Council conventions, but "received an official reply that the British government can't do that out of concern for national security.he said.The FM added that the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which both Moscow and London are parties, states thatLavrov noted that while the "western colleagues" boast that they have built a state based on a rule of law which the others should accept and replicate, it's only Russia that is "thoroughly observing its international obligations."Lavrov pledged.And, unlike London,Lavrov said.he said, referring to Dawn Sturgess, the victim of Amesbury poisoning in June.The whereabouts of Sergei and Yulia Skripal are unknown since it was reported in May that they managed to survive the poisoning and had left the Salisbury hospital. A relative of Yulia Skripal, who wanted to visit her in the UK, has been denied a British visa."It reminds me of some kind of farce. I don't want to diminish the importance the chemical weapons use issue, but if somebody wants to speculate on this... with the aim of uniting the European community against Russia then it's just shameful," Lavrov said.