© Armenian Prime Minister Nikol PashinyanREUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan



Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has resigned in order to pave the way to early elections or, as he put it,Pashinyan said in a televised address, adding that he and his government would continue to fulfill their duties until the elections, despite his resignation.Earlier, Pashinyan told the France 24 TV Channel that he expected the elections to be held in December. Under the Armenian constitution,All Armenian parliamentary factions said they would not put forward a candidate for the post of the head of the government, thus triggering an early vote. The Prime Minister's resignation comes less than a week after his meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of a summit of the International Organization of Francophonie (IOF) in Erevan, attended by the leaders of some 40 countries.The event was particularly remembered for Macron, Pashinyan and their spouses dancing to traditional Armenian music as well as for Pashinyan taking selfies with foreign leaders who attended the summit.The 43-year-old charismatic politician seized his chance by rallying public rage against his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who previously served as Armenia's president and prime minister. Mostly peaceful protests resulted in Sargsyan stepping down and Pashinyan elected prime minister in what some people, including Pashinyan himself, called a "revolution."