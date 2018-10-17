© REUTERS/Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz

In order to cut dependence on Russian energy, the country is willing to pay more for gas from America.PGNiG, Poland's gas company, said on Wednesday that theor 2.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas after re-gasification.The country's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the deal would increase "sovereignty" and the "competitiveness" of Poland's energy sector. PGNiG Deputy CEO Maciej Wozniak added that by the end of 2018 the company will sign at least one new long-term contract to secure LNG gas supplies for Poland.For example, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies has published a memo saying that US LNG is more expensive than Russian gas, which is the cheapest option for Europe. The study also said that pumping gas through Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines would be cheaper than transit through Ukraine."Purchasing of liquefied natural gas in the USA will not only allow further diversification of our import portfolio following 2022, but will also let us develop our trading competences and enable PGNiG's presence as a global LNG market player," the Polish gas company said back in June."Supplies to Poland, amid all the rhetoric against Russian gas, grew by almost 10 percent this year," the company said.