© Getty Images/Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images

"This program is truly about

increasing the lethality of our department

While employees of US tech giants have voiced their unease over deeper cooperation with the Pentagon, Jeff Bezos says Amazon is bidding because the country "needs to be defended." RT was told it is no surprise."If big tech companies are going to turn their back on the Department of Defense [DoD], this country is in trouble," Bezos said at a conference in San Francisco on Monday. He later added: "This is a great country - it needs to be defended."Amazon Web has embarked on bidding for a major contract with the Pentagon worth as much as $10bn.According to publicly available information,However, not much is really known about how JEDI will be employed in future. When unveiling talking about the cloud services in March, the Pentagon did not mince words.John H. Gibson II, the DoD chief management officer, said at the time.A number of US tech companies joined in the race for the contract, but their enthusiasm was short lived. Earlier,This is, perhaps, not surprising, as the company has recently witnessed a massive outcry from its employees over another joint project with the DoD - Project Maven. The latter was aimed to create an AI program that would improve the targeting of drone strikes.In an open letter purporting to be from an unspecified number of Microsoft employees and published on blogging site Medium They also accused executives ofThe ethical considerations, however, don't appear to be causing Jeff Bezos to lose much sleep. Speaking on Monday, he said corporate leaders have a responsibility to make "unpopular"decisions. Arguing for supporting the military, he went on: "This country is a gem... there aren't other countries everyone is trying to get in."Brian Becker, the director of the US anti-war and social justice ANSWER coalition, told RT."Unlike Google and Microsoft, both of whom are also mega monopolies, Amazon employees have no room to breathe in a political sense."Becker said that the opposition of thewhen it wanted to cooperate with the US state on some questionable projects.