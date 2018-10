© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



US President Donald Trump is sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with King Salman of Saudi Arabia after the king denied having any knowledge about the disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.In a Monday morning tweet, Trump said that. Pompeo will "immediately" travel to meet the Saudi king, Trump wrote.Trump had previously "severe punishment" if it was found to be involved in the disappearance and potential murder of the journalist - a threat which prompted theKhashoggi, who has been a critic of the Saudi regime in his columns for the Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.Ankara claims it even has video and audio evidence of the killing, but has not made it public.White House reporter for CBS Kathryn Watson said Trump has told reporters Pompeo will leave "within an hour".