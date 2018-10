© Reuters/Umit Bektas



Tehran has denied reports that its embassy in Ankara was evacuated over a bomb-plot notice, Iran's media reports, citing the Foreign Ministry. Security was nevertheless stepped up, it added.Earlier, Turkish news outlets said thatand that the Iranian ambassador was evacuated from the building. It was also said that the area near the site has been cordoned off.Press TV reports.Iranian official at the diplomatic mission also confirmed that all staff were present at the embassy and that it was open for consular activities, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency. An increased Turkish security presence has been noted around the embassy, however the Iranian official was unaware for their reasons for doing so.A Reuters TV cameraman also said thatwhile also describing a heightened Turkish police presence around the site.Turkish police searched a number of cars and the road on which the embassy is located. While temporarily closed, the road has now been reopened to traffic.On September 14, a protest by Kurdish activists outside the Paris Embassy resulted in demonstrators smashing embassy windows and throwing fire extinguishers and computers at the gate.This was followed up three days later by anarchists in Greece, who smashed windows and threw red paint across the courtyard of Iran's Athens embassy.according to AFP.