"We value the efforts of all those striving - at home and abroad - to protect the liberated area and prevent its invasion and the perpetration of massacres in it," the terror group said in its statement, published via social media. "But we warn at the same time against the trickery of the Russian occupier or having faith in its intentions," it added.

Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, issued a statement saying they are ready to abide by terms of a deal offered by Moscow and Ankara, but claimed they won't give up their weapons.Syria's main jihadist group said it made a decision after taking time for "consultation," according to a report by Reuters.The statement also said Tahrir al-Sham "will not forget" the foreign fighters who came to assist it.Reuters reports.According to the terms of the deal, a demilitarized zone would be created running roughly 10 miles deep into militant territory from which all heavy weapons and terrorist fighters must withdraw.Turkey played an active role in persuading terrorists in Idlib province to agree to the deal, fearing that an offensive operation by Syrian forces might send another massive wave of immigrants toward the Turkish border.Currently,and appears to be determined to prevent another wave of migrants at all costs.Idlib and adjacent areas - the last stronghold of militants in Syria - are home to an estimated 3 million civilians, more than half of whom have reportedly been displaced at least once during the ongoing six-year war.