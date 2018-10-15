© John Macdougall/AFP/Getty



© John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images



Protesters from across Germany have marched through Berlin against racism, xenophobia and the far right in one of the country's biggest rallies of recent years.A police spokesman declined to estimate the size of the crowd at the march, which was organised by a broad alliance of associations, labour unions, parties and rights groups including Amnesty International.Marchers carried placards reading "build bridges not walls", "united against racism" and "we are indivisible - for an open and free society". Some danced to pop music on a warm autumn day.The arrival of more than 1 million refugees, many from war zones in the Middle East, has increased support for the AfD. It is expected to fare well in the election in Bavaria, long a stronghold of the conservative Christian Social Union, a member of Angela Merkel's federal coalition government.Far-right groups in the eastern city of Chemnitz clashed with police and chased people they believed to be foreign in August after the fatal stabbing of a German man that was blamed on two immigrants. Similar protests took place in Dresden, Köthen and other eastern cities.Merkel has accused AfD politicians of using the violent protests to stir up social tensions, although the number of violent attacks on refugees and asylum shelters in Germany fell sharply in the first half of this year.Two companies have also warned their employees about the dangers of populism before the election in Bavaria, and the head of the BDI industry association has said the economy could be hurt by a wave of nationalism.