A woman was killed in a dog attack Sunday evening in Southeast D.C., according to authorities.D.C. police said they responded to the 1300 block of Dexter Terrace, SE around 6:30 p.m. where a woman was believed to have been attacked by a dog.The identity of the woman, who was in her 50s, has not been released.The Humane Rescue Alliance took the dog away from the scene, police said. They could not confirm if the dog was euthanized.Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the attack.