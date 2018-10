© Unknown

"It's increasingly clear that what Trump hopes to achieve through a maximum-pressure campaign does not align with the vision of his national-security team: Judging by his behavior with Kim Jong Un and his statement on Iran, [Trump's] goal is to bring North Korea and Iran into diplomatic talks. Members of his team speak as if they'd rather force the countries' surrender. Pyongyang and Tehran understand this very well."

"Few have realized the killer clause that allows U.S. control over Canadian diplomacy in the rather explicit text buried in Article 32.10: "Non-Market Country FTA"... Contrary to Mr. Trudeau's vague assurance that the article has very little effect, Canada is no longer free to pursue a free-trade agreement (FTA) with China under USMCA.



Ottawa now must notify other USMCA partners if it just intends to pursue a trade deal with a "non-market economy" (code name: China.) And Canada has no independence to classify China as a free-market economy... Ottawa's trade and economic diversification drive will [now] be subject to Washington's interference. This is an overall veto power given to the United States, literally forcing Beijing to negotiate with Washington if it intends to pursue an FTA with either Canada or Mexico."

"Trump's strategy is to make the trade war with China 'unprecedentedly large' and 'unbearably painful' for Beijing; and he will not back down before victory. It's not just any tariff. It's tariffs on a scale and depth that is previously inconceivable in US history."

"They always want to have a strategic dialogue to tap things along. They never envisioned that somebody would actually do this."

"Clearly, Trump believes his strategy of maximum pressure will result in historic deals with North Korea and Iran", writes Vali Nasr: "But even if developments with North Korea have given Trump reason for hope, this is not going to be a winning strategy. At the United Nations last week... North Korea's foreign minister, rejected any move toward denuclearization - the wholesale and unconditional surrender of nuclear and missile programs - unless it came with tangible U.S. concessions. Pressure, in other words, may have persuaded Kim Jong Un to engage, but pressure alone will not get Trump the deal he covets. Despite Trump's charm offensive, his administration seems to be pursuing what John Bolton has called the "Libya outcome", a reference to the 2003 deal, in which Muammar Qaddafi surrendered Libya's nuclear program and shipped it out of the country."

"The United States has that ability, with our Navy, to make sure the sea lanes are open, and, if necessary, to blockade ... to make sure that their energy does not go to market". And "Russia must halt its covert development of a banned cruise missile system or the United States will seek to destroy it before it becomes operational", Washington's envoy to NATO said last Tuesday.

"Trump is doing everything he can to bring on the end of the days when the US can borrow whatever it wants - in whatever amounts it wants. To be sure, there is no recipe book ... it's not at all clear what you would do. But you'd start by doing everything that Trump is doing - pick fights with all your allies, blow the government deficit wide open at the peak of an economic recovery, abandon any notion of fiscal responsibility, threaten sanctions on anyone and everyone, who seeks to honor the deal Obama struck with Iran (thereby almost begging everyone to figure out some way to bypass the US banking system in order to do business), throw spanners into the works of global trade without any clear indication of what it is precisely you want (for a country that structurally... MUST run trade and current account deficits)".

Alastair Crooke is a former British diplomat, founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.

Trump's Administration is putting its 'all' on red on the roulette wheel of a radically leveraged US trade and foreign policy. It is a bet that a ruthless 'no prisoners taken' pursuit of naked US commercial interest can restore American economic hegemony. But, as Vali Nasr has pointed out in The Atlantic,(whether it is coming from friends, such as Canada, or from the so-called 'revisionist' powers and the nuclear states):In trade policy,The policy is now simply the pursuit of US economic advantage à outrance. The US Department of Commerce, for example, recently imposed restrictions on 12 Russian corporations that are "acting contrary to the national security, or foreign policy interests of the US."As Arkady Savitsky demonstrates "A closer look at the blacklist, shows theThe MC-21 is a next-generation passenger jet, geared towards the use of composite materials and advanced metal alloys.Of course, Russia has been determined by the US to be a 'revisionist power', but Canada is not. Yet, in the recently announced United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,(in the words of the Canadian Globe and Mail ) wBy giving in on such a crucial issue, Canada has set the scene for the- thus polarising the globe into a US-linked, dollar-based sphere - precluded from doing business with China, except by US 'waiver' - and the marginalised 'rest'.This 'going for broke' approach on trade has begun to create(which until recently, has been wholly sanguine that US has all the leverage, and that others have none).- were this Cold War to deepen: i.e. that the roulette ball does not happen to land on 'red'.- now very much focussed-in, on hobbling Russia and China -Well, that question precisely underlines the uncertainty caused by schism that is embedding itself between Trump and his ideologically-driven, trade-warrior team.Trump probably would settle for President Xi just simply putting his hand up (like Trudeau) and asking a trade deal: It would, of course - even that - be one that would certainly come at the expense of China's sovereignty, and its high expectations for its future.Depending how far China was willing to abase itself, Trump's Robert Lighthizer might go along with that. But there are obvious signs that his advisers are looking for more - much more.Bannon said (in an interview with South China Morning Post, that)He saidBannon, effectively, is saying thatBut plainly then, US corporations will lose precisely those cost advantages that took them to China in the first place. To try to compensate for the additional costs through more corporate tax breaks (as is being mooted for October) though, risks a borrowing-requirement 'Armageddon' of high interest rates, and bond collapse.So, this Trump-Lighthizer plan only works if the US stock-market keeps rising long enough for the tariffs hikes to make China bend. But, Xi can't bend so easily (even if so disposed).This about China's self-esteem now. It is not any Art of the Deal stroke to insist your counterparty commits suicide - quickly, publicly, and humiliatingly. It is not Xi's nature anyway. He has developed an 'inner steel' arising from coming from an 'out of favour' family, andTrump can proclaim this a 'win', and halt the war; but will he? Bannon's comments about China being adept at 'tapping things along' without making real change - and his comment that the re-industrialisation of America is the true goal, throw some doubt on the prospect that an end to the 'truce' will come soon. His trade team is plainly after a scalp.- the US leverage being contingent on the- versus China'swill determine the outcome to this wrestling match. US markets are experiencing a rush of dollars into safe-haven US equities that is buoying markets, but this is an ephemeral flow. It will subside. After that, other (adverse, possibly recessionary) 'de-growth' trends, may take a hold.In the longer term - if there is to be a longer term -Will Trump's 'red' come up, before de-dollarising takes concrete form?What all this latter analysis entirely omits, however, is thatThe Robert Lighthizer naked pursuit of America's individual economic advantage has proved to beas the military hegemon in the Middle East,andfor earlier spoiling America's unipolar moment through re-entering the Middle East.- with the decision taken "very quickly" on how long they will remain there", writes Arkady Savitsky. "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," Trump stated. "We're not going to leave as long as Iranian troops are outside Iranian borders, and that includes Iranian proxies and militias"... According to [US] Military Times,This is the second misalignment (in Vali Nasr's terminology), between Trump - and this time - with his ideological foreign policy hawks.We are talking here of aIt is not just North Korea and Iran that are exposed to radical (foreign policy) leverage:US Interior Secretary, Zinke, last month threatened that the US Navy has the ability to blockade Russia from controlling energy supplies from the Middle East:if China would give Trump the trade deal he wants, and if Iran and North Korea would give Trump the nuclear deals he wants.Xi, almost certainly, is not opposed in principle, to making some trade concessions to the US (indeed, China may make some irrespectively); but theAmerica's insistence to aggressivelyits imposition of(which China believes soon will be extended to them),The move toward Magnitsky-style sanctions being imposed on China now seems inevitable, in the wake ofthatand his noting thatThese are the real obstacles standing in the way. They compellingly suggest to all observers that America does not want just 'fairer trade' with China; it also wants to cut it down to size militarily, in technology, in regional influence, and in its attempt to build the connectivity to mount its own supply chains (also known, as the Belt and Road Initiative.)And if Trump's 'going for broke' on red doesn't come up, at the table? As one financial commentator wryly noted