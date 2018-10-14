© Reuters/Leah Millis



There has not been a more hostile and spiteful US government against Iran in four decades, President Hassan Rouhani claimed in an explosive speech on Sunday, accusing America of pushing for a regime change.the Iranian president said in a speech marking the beginning of the academic year at Tehran University.Relations have soured between the two nations after Trump pulled out of a multilateral agreement on Iran's nuclear program in May, despite protests from other signatories to the international deal.Trump unilaterally scrapped the 2015 accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Tehran and world powers, and re-imposed US sanctions against Tehran. While Russia, Germany, the UK, France and China remain committed to the cornerstone security treaty, the US threatened its allies with sanctions unless they stopped trading with the Islamic republic by November.At the start of October, theIt came after the latter complained that Washington had breached thesigned in 1955.something US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said should have been done years ago.In one of the latest source of tensions, Tehran has