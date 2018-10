© Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that 90 percent of the Japanese population respects the military as"Ninety percent of the population now treats the Self-Defense Force (SDF) with respect," Abe said during a military-themed event on Sunday. "You have gained public trust with your hands."Speaking in front of about 4,000 servicemen at a military training center in Saitama Prefecture, the prime minister stated it is now up to politicians to create "an environment" for SDF to carry out its duties "with a sense of pride."Abe was re-elected in a landslide for the third term as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last month, and is poised toWritten shortly after the Japanese surrendered in World War II,in order to strengthen the role of the SDF in Tokyo's international relations.During Abe's leadership, Japan had been constantly boosting its military budget and expanding naval drills in the region. The army is also undergoing structural reforms. The nation's firstwas launched in March in Nagasaki Prefecture. Next year, Tokyo plans toas many in Japan don't view the revision of the constitution as a priority issue. The plans to increase the role of the SDF has also sparked protests. In May, 60,000 people joined anti-war rallies in Tokyo alone.The protesters also say that growing militarization will have a negative impact on Japanese society.