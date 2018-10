© Wikimedia Commons / Tony Webster

Four men have died after a shooting at a 1-year-old's birthday party in Taft, Texas, police said. A fifth man was injured and authorities are looking for two suspects.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Wilburn Street on Saturday following a reported altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party.Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and deputies from the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department were on the scene, KZTV10 reports Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said