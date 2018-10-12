© Reuters / Marko Djurica

Ankara will not ask for financial aid from the International Monetary Fund, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said recently. It means the country seeks to be independent despite economic turbulence, according to analysts.Last weekend, Erdogan said that the "IMF chapter in the country has been closed for good," adding that IMF funding was a "yoke."The US has imposed sanctions against Turkey for arresting the American pastor Andrew Brunson who is accused by Ankara of helping the failed military coup in 2016. Since then, Turkey's lira has lost around 40 percent of its value this year, while inflation is above the central bank's rate of 24 percent.The harsh depreciation is not the only headache for the Turkish government. Ankara has to repay $180 billion in foreign borrowings in the next 12 months. With foreign imports, mostly gas and oil, that bill will grow to $230 billion.