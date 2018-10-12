Puppet Masters
Analyst: Turkey ditches IMF help in bid for economic & political independence from US Empire
RT
Fri, 12 Oct 2018 18:22 UTC
"This would not have brought the country no good but even greater problems, since appealing to the IMF for help is not only related to economic issues but also entails the fulfillment of a number of political demands," Dr. Ercan Enc, deputy chairman of the Turkish non-parliamentary left-wing nationalist party Vatan, told Sputnik Turkey.
"This would be tantamount to Turkey rejecting its independence," Enc said, adding that Ankara will have to find a way to curb economic troubles without help from the United States or the European Union.
Last weekend, Erdogan said that the "IMF chapter in the country has been closed for good," adding that IMF funding was a "yoke."
The US has imposed sanctions against Turkey for arresting the American pastor Andrew Brunson who is accused by Ankara of helping the failed military coup in 2016. Since then, Turkey's lira has lost around 40 percent of its value this year, while inflation is above the central bank's rate of 24 percent.
The harsh depreciation is not the only headache for the Turkish government. Ankara has to repay $180 billion in foreign borrowings in the next 12 months. With foreign imports, mostly gas and oil, that bill will grow to $230 billion.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hurricane Michael devastates cities - What about crops ready to harvest?
- SOTT Focus: Is Vladimir Putin Evil? (3/3) - The Corruption Thing
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is Hurricane Michael a cyclical October Hurricane in Earth's history?
- At least 34 killed in landslides and floods after heavy rain in Eastern Region of Uganda
- UK MPs place multiple calls to immigration enforcement hotline; charities are outraged
- Analyst: Turkey ditches IMF help in bid for economic & political independence from US Empire
- Senior Russian diplomat: US repeatedly rejected Russian offer of mutual non-interventionism pact
- You get 'harassed and rushed off' if you disagree with liberal elements, Ron Paul tells RT
- Child sex dolls make their way back onto Amazon's offer list; critics call for their immediate removal
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Arnold Schwarzenegger apologizes for using the term 'girlie men'
- A star is born: CA astronomers witness birth of binary star system for 1st time
- RT's Russophobia Digest part 13: The Beast is back, lights out at the Kremlin and angry US senators
- Censorship crackdown: Meet the top alt-media pages newly banned by Facebook & Twitter
- Exclusive interview - The creator of GMO potatoes reveals the dangerous truth
- Best of the Web: Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida panhandle - Strongest storm to hit state since 1851 - at least six dead amid devastating damage - UPDATES
- Facebook says hackers accessed data of 29 million social network users
- Liberals attack FL Gov. Rick Scott over AGW denial after Hurricane Michael pummels Gulf coast
- Trillions of health-protecting viruses make up your virome
- Kiev under Hungarian fire after Ukrainian gov denies ties to 'death lists'
- SOTT Focus: Is Vladimir Putin Evil? (3/3) - The Corruption Thing
- Analyst: Turkey ditches IMF help in bid for economic & political independence from US Empire
- Senior Russian diplomat: US repeatedly rejected Russian offer of mutual non-interventionism pact
- RT's Russophobia Digest part 13: The Beast is back, lights out at the Kremlin and angry US senators
- Censorship crackdown: Meet the top alt-media pages newly banned by Facebook & Twitter
- Kiev under Hungarian fire after Ukrainian gov denies ties to 'death lists'
- Crossing the Brexit red line: Ministers threaten to quit after May's war cabinet flop - reports
- Turkish court frees US pastor Brunson after 2yrs in jail
- Hillary Clinton is dangerous - neither she nor the Democratic party can be trusted with power anymore
- Last year US prisons held 61K inmates in solitary confinement
- Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson suspends Saudi investment of $1B due to Khashoggi disappearance
- Wikileaks has published alleged secret files on Amazon's data centers
- China cuts US LNG in trade war, bursts Trump's gas dream bubble
- Professor Daniel P. Franklin sheds some light on why Haley resigned
- Moscow addresses Council of Europe's demands and expulsion threats: 'We won't pay for thin air'
- Malaysia to ban smoking at all restaurants, hawker stalls starting January 1
- Haley resigns. Kanye meets with Trump. Twitter loses it.
- Constantinople 'attempts to destroy orthodox order' by promoting schism in Ukrainian church and "unfit" clerics
- Co-founder of Fusion GPS refuses to testify before House committee
- Meet the reporters whose pages were shut down by Facebook
- UK MPs place multiple calls to immigration enforcement hotline; charities are outraged
- You get 'harassed and rushed off' if you disagree with liberal elements, Ron Paul tells RT
- Child sex dolls make their way back onto Amazon's offer list; critics call for their immediate removal
- Arnold Schwarzenegger apologizes for using the term 'girlie men'
- Facebook says hackers accessed data of 29 million social network users
- Liberals attack FL Gov. Rick Scott over AGW denial after Hurricane Michael pummels Gulf coast
- Feminism's next victim: Beach handball players' bikini outfits deemed 'too revealing'
- Kremlin promises to defend Russian Orthodox Christians in Ukraine
- 'Double, double toil and trouble': Brooklyn 'witches' want to stop Justice Kavanaugh with 'occult magic'
- Russian government supports bill allowing use of phone geolocation data to search for missing children
- Over 500 commuters forced to evacuate after high-speed train catches fire near Montabaur, Germany
- New York man caught planning to blow himself up on National Mall on election day
- Pivoting East: Russia's trade with China is booming
- Indian flight hits airport wall, takes off, returns to find damaged hull
- Britain's leading medical museum taken over by postmodern ideology, renames women to 'womxn' to be more inclusive
- FBI report finds agents mishandled evidence after Manchester bombing
- 'The Exhausted Majority': Study finds most Americans strongly dislike PC culture
- More than a million UK residents live in "food deserts" - Poor, elderly and disabled worst affected
- Feminist poster banned because it could 'offend trans people'
- Israel fines New Zealand women $18,000 for harming fans "artistic welfare" by urging Lorde concert boycott
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- Flashback: The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations
- 115,000 year old neanderthal child's bones 'eaten by a giant bird' found in Poland
- Secrets of child's sock from ancient Egypt revealed with new imaging tool
- James Comey and the Bush Torture Scandal
- Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from Vidöstern Lake, Sweden
- Fragments of 20-million-year-old elephant tusks unearthed in Iran
- Did the US NAVY deliberately bombard the people of Eugene, Oregon with disabling EMF waves in 1978?
- Rainbow Farm: The FBI siege forgotten in the haze of 9/11
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- The metric system: Child of the French Revolution
- Love birds? Mysterious Egyptian 'love spell' deciphered after 1,300 years
- A star is born: CA astronomers witness birth of binary star system for 1st time
- Trillions of health-protecting viruses make up your virome
- Bee activity found to drop dramatically during total solar eclipses
- Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now do parkour to chase humans up stairs
- Astronaut captures moment Soyuz rocket failed on camera
- Watch as Russia tests its nuclear deterrence tech in large-scale drills
- NASA scientists speculate that Voyager 2 could be nearing interstellar space
- Scientists worried that new technology will enable smallpox to be weaponized
- Scientists successfully breed mice with same-sex parents using stem cells and a DNA editor
- Experts warn sliding Mount Etna poised to trigger catastrophic Mediterranean tsunami
- Sexist AI: Amazon ditches recruitment tool that turned out to be anti-women
- Best of the Web: More ISS trouble: Russian and American astronauts dodge death in rare Soyuz rocket launch accident, successfully land in Kazakhstan
- New research suggests Mt Etna at risk of 'catastrophic collapse'
- Draconids 'dragon meteor shower' blaze across Russia & US skies
- 'Lost volcano world' teeming with life discovered thousands of meters below remote seas
- Plant intelligence: Fruiting plants may have adapted to entice animals to spread their seeds
- Powerful cosmic explosion detected 300 million light years from Earth by astronomers
- 5G network uses same EMF waves as crowd control system developed by Pentagon
- Developers tout new font 'Sans Forgetica' as aiding enhanced memory retention
- Russian scientists isolate bacteria which neutralizes nuclear waste
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hurricane Michael devastates cities - What about crops ready to harvest?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is Hurricane Michael a cyclical October Hurricane in Earth's history?
- At least 34 killed in landslides and floods after heavy rain in Eastern Region of Uganda
- Best of the Web: Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida panhandle - Strongest storm to hit state since 1851 - at least six dead amid devastating damage - UPDATES
- Heavy snowfall further hampers already delayed harvest in Alberta
- Moisture, snow has 'really hampered the harvest' across the Dakotas and Minnesota
- As much as 17 inches of snow dumped on eastern North Dakota as early season snowstorm hits
- Nigeria floods ruin crops for 100,000 farmers
- One woman dead after storms and flooding hit Sardinia, Italy
- 'Like an atomic bomb': Hurricane Michael leaves trail of devastation in Florida and Georgia
- Hurricane Michael shutters nearly half of oil production in Gulf of Mexico
- A least 10 inches of early snow falls at ski resorts in Utah - depth at one already 2 feet
- 20 inches of early snow in 2 days reported at Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado
- This is the snowiest October Calgary has ever had — and the month has just begun
- Spring storm brings late snow to South Island, New Zealand
- Giant cracks appear on banks of river in Argentina - Evacuations ordered
- Cyclone Luban heads for Oman but worst hit may be Yemen
- Cyclone Titli hits India's Odisha coast: More than 300,000 evacuated
- Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
- Three killed in Java after latest major earthquake in Indonesia - Sends panic through IMF summit in Bali
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Exclusive interview - The creator of GMO potatoes reveals the dangerous truth
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Pet Health Essentials: Interview with Veterinarian Doctor Zoya Klebanova
- A probiotic strain that kills antibiotic resistant superbugs
- Global use of C-sections growing at an 'alarming' rate
- NeurOptimal: Arkansas doctors claim new 'Brain Change Center' could help anxiety, depression & more
- Antibiotic found in a deep sea sponge could treat deadly MRSA
- Antidepressant use is turning UK waters into a 'drug soup'
- New study reveals that antidepressants cause severe withdrawal symptoms - "hallucination," "mania," and "anxiety"
- Burdock Root: A blood, lymph system and skin detoxicant that also fights diabetes and cancer
- Los Angeles sees outbreak of flea-borne typhus among homeless
- The CDC continues its yearly push for the ineffective flu shot
- Six cases of rare polio-like neurologic condition 'with no cure' confirmed in Minnesota
- Seventh-day Adventist Church holds massive influence in official dietary guidelines and the push towards vegetarianism
- Medical cannabis to be made available by prescription in UK starting next month
- FDA loophole can turn $10 supplements into $40,000 drugs
- Need to bust up your kidney stones? Take a roller coaster ride
- Have 80,000 Americans really died from the flu - Or is this a Big Pharma con to push the 'flu vaccine'?
- 28 medical studies come to the same shocking conclusion: Fluoride is linked to lower intelligence in children
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Miraculous Carnivore Diet: Interview with Phil Escott
- Some watchdog: Six toxic artificial sweeteners approved by the FDA
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst aboard the ISS photographs the moment the Soyuz rocket launch fails, 11 October 2018
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Russia has been studying them for 3? decades
Mayabe there is more to this affair with Kashoggi than meets the eye, this is an interesting article that gives some background information, it's...
Of course he did ..,. the ISS would have been just in the right place at the right time .. but not too close to get anything clear I bet Gerst is...
Because the globe cannot be flat, this must be true ... Of course there are machines that were launched in 1977, have survived the benign harmless...
When did Arnold become such a pussy, he turned into a faggot when he got famous. I'm glad he won't be back..guess its because he lives with all...