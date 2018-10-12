© AFP



A Turkish court will release imprisoned US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was jailed for alleged terror links following 2016's failed coup attempt. Brunson's arrest has soured US-Turkish relations, with Trump pushing for his release.Prior to the judge's ruling, Brunson told the court that he was "an innocent man" adding: "I love Jesus, I love Turkey." Reuters reports that Brunson wept as the court's decision was announced.Brunson has repeatedly denied the accusations made against him, and his lawyer has commented outside of the Turkish court that his client will appeal his conviction.His lawyer added that his client - now a free man - has already left for home. It is understood that a private plane awaits Brunson at Izmir's Cigli Airport to whisk him back to the US.Since his 2016 arrest, Brunson has stood at the centre of a diplomatic row between Turkey and the US, as NATO allies sparred bitterly over the pastor's imprisonment. Branson's release could be the first step to mending relations between the two countries.Brunson's imprisonment led to U.S. tariffs against Turkey and drawn condemnation from President Donald Trump, who frequently lashed out at Ankara over the US man's detainment. In the minutes following the judge's court decision, Trump took to Twitter to declare that he is "working very hard on Pastor Brunson".