Branson, co-founder of Virgin Galactic, announced last October that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was planning to invest $1 billion in his commercial space flight companies.Branson said in statements to several media.Saudi Arabia is known for its repressive speech climate, but the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, widely blamed on the kingdom, was a step too far for some.Khashoggi was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi and Turkish officials disagree over what happened next - the Saudis claim he left, while the Turks say he was abducted. There is no known footage of the journalist exiting the building.(often shortened to MbS), who was appointed heir to the Saudi kingdom in June 2017. MbS casts himself as a "modernizer" in the hardline Islamic kingdom, though his first act upon coming to power was to imprison many of his rivals in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton until they bribed their way out.Despite that, few international executives have followed Branson's lead. US-based media companies remain official sponsors of the Future Investment Initiative, a glitzy conference organized by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Nicknamed "Davos in the Desert," the upcoming Riyadh conference is a who's who of international financiers and businesspeople, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi.Still, Branson is not the only executive spooked by Khashoggi's disappearance.stating they had been included on a list of board members by mistake.Other executives have hedged their bets.are "monitoring the situation," according to their spokesmen, while others have been more candid about where their priorities lie.Saudi Arabia is about to spend $110 billion on US military equipment, which it uses to fight a deeply unpopular war in Yemen. The war, with over 10,000 killed and millions on the brink of famine, has been dubbed the world's worst humanitarian disaster by the UN.