© AFP/ DPA / Thomas Frey



© Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay



More than 500 commuters were forced to evacuate a train traveling from Cologne to Frankfurt after one of the cars suddenly caught fire.The ICE 511 train was on its way to Munich at 6:35am local time when it caught fire between stations in Siegburg and Montabaur. A police officer was the first to notice the fire on board, and was reportedly instrumental in raising the alarm and evacuating its nearby occupants before someone was seriously injured.Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the train and driven by bus to a nearby community center. according to Deutsche Bahn.In alarming footage from the scene, plumes of heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the train car, which is completely ablaze.Thea spokesperson for the federal agency for railway accident investigation told Bild : "There is still no evidence that could have led to the fire. Our experts are currently at the scene of the accident to determine the cause."The route between Cologne and Frankfurt is one of the busiest commuter lines and heavy delays are expected for at least the rest of the day while the investigation is underway and the damage to the track is evaluated., according to local police.. The alternative route for travelers will add about 80 minutes to their journey.