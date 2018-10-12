© Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik



"If the policies of restricting our rights in Council of Europe's organizations continues, this would objectively raise the issue of our future participation in the council. We are not going to pay for thin air, whether someone likes it or not."

Russian officials have replied to the Council of Europe's demands for payment with a promise to suspend its membershipSenator Oleg Morozov, who sits in the Upper House Committee for Foreign Relations, said.The comments came soon after CE's Secretary General, Thorbjorn Jagland, said that his groupThis was the approximate share of the fee that was used to finance PACE which amounted to about $12.5 million. The suspension of payments was performed in protest of continuing restrictions of the rights of the Russian delegation in the assembly that started as far back as 2014.The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a statement in response to Jagland's threat, expressing regret over the fact that theIt claimed that the body was continuing to destroy an important pillar that supports cooperation in Europe.State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters that the current crisis in relations should be blamed on the stubbornness of PACE staff, noting that by refusing Russia any possibility of dialogue the Council of Europe was undermining the principles that underlie the foundation of any parliamentary structure. He called the restrictions imposed on Russia "a club that falls on the dissidents' heads" and added that in the current situation it was impossible for Russia to discuss anything in the PACE.Earlier this week PACE members voted to postpone a discussion on the resolution until January. The resolution contains new rules regarding the national delegations' credentials and voting and rules out the openly discriminating actions similar to those applied against Russia.In reply, the chair of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky,Slutsky also said that the destructive nature of the PACE policies could force Russia into freezing its membership of the Council of Europe or even exiting the organization "before some anti-Russian swashbucklers proceed with the expulsion procedure."