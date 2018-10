© Global Look Press/ US Joint Staff / Global Look Press

"Afghans do not consider the Taliban nearly as much a problem as government corruption. To put it differently, popular support for the Taliban, compared to support for the Afghan government, has grown despite all of America's efforts in the war since 2001, including the two large Obama troop surges. Why? Because the Afghan population will not support a government they find as corrupt as the one led by Ashraf Ghani in Kabul."

"When I was Commissioner on Wartime Contracting in Iraq and Afghanistan, I took a mission to Kabul and Kandahar in 2011. I was shown a slice of particularly galling Afghan corruption.



"The Afghan government not only taxed its own people for money that got diverted, it taxed materials brought in for American reconstruction efforts," he said.



"That money was not kept in any kind of special fund. In other words, in this way the Afghans taxed you and me. We paid into the general government funds that so consistently got siphoned off."

Don't look for the Trump administration to pull out of Afghanistan any time soon. In fact, expect just the opposite, as ill-advised as it is to continue pursuing a military solution to protect a US-installed corrupt government that is teetering on the brink of its own destruction.. In fact, corruption within the government has actually empowered the Taliban not only to stay the course but has increased its influence after it was all but defeated in 2001.That defeat came after the Taliban government at the time refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, whom the US had determined had orchestrated the terrorist attacks on New York city and Washington on 9/11, an event which bin Laden later claimed responsibility for. While bin Laden was a guest of the Taliban government at the time, the Taliban asked for negotiations and proof of his involvement. The US refused any negotiation and began a bombing campaign that resulted in the fall of the Taliban government.Once a US-imposed government was installed, there was a totally ill-advised shift in US policy. The then Bush administration turned its attention to regime change in Iraq, taking its eye off the ball of working with that government to make it representative of the Afghan people.prompting increasing support for the return of the Taliban.Charles Tiefer, in a recent Forbes article, said:Tiefer is not a stranger to the level of corruption in Afghanistan.Over the past 17 years, the US still has been unable to get whatever government that is in place to handle corruption which has become an ingrained cultural trait in Afghanistan. Yet,The US also has seen someincluding theUS and NATO forces there also continue to experience increasing "green on blue" attacks ofNevertheless, the Taliban and now the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants have been increasingly successful in launching attacks in the heart of Kabul, the Afghan capital, while theSome 15 million people, or half of the Afghan population, now live in areas either controlled by the Taliban or where they are openly present and are able to mount effective military attacks, according to a recent BBC study And all this comes even though the Trump administration continues to pour in troops for training and assisting of Afghan security forces.even thoughThis raises the question as to why the Trump administration continues this strategy, knowing that the massive presence of American troops hasn't worked. The Trump administration is even thinking about dusting off a proposal by Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater.He has proposed usingsimilar to what he has done in Yemen after being hired by Prince Muhammad bin Majid of the United Arab Emirates. Prince's PMCs, however, got their butts kicked there.So, what's the US imperative of pursuing a military solution, and is there an alternative approach?probably conceding that it can't defeat the Taliban but will continue trying to train Afghan security forces, even resorting to the use of PMCs, as Prince suggested but Trump had turned down until now.In attempting to maintain that presence, the Trump administration sees that,This may be the reason why theof neighboring countries on Afghanistan to explore what ultimately must be a political solution to this seemingly endless war. Well, Washington's relations with Moscow aren't very good, and any political resolution to the turmoil in Afghanistan will need to include the regional players of Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan and India - all countries with which the US has contentious issues.Yet, it's going to take a political solution by the countries in the region, but that can't be achieved without US participation. The Russians admitted to this with this writer in a recent interview. So, it looks like the Afghan war will go on and, as long as it continues,and continue fighting, launching attacks into its capital, as it has been doing.This is the Taliban position as long as the US occupies Afghanistan.