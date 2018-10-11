© Alexey Shohorukov/Sputnik



The Russian lower house speaker has supported the proposal to pass a law that would ban top managers from failed banks to leave Russia for the period when their organizations are being rescued by the government.State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin backed the initiative voiced by the head of Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who said on Tuesday that his comrades had prepared a motion that,Volodin told Zhirinovsky that in case such a motion had already been prepared it would be reasonable to draft it as a bill, adding that the Central Bank had previously supported the idea.The head of the Russian Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that her colleagues did support the move, adding that thebecause investigations into financial crimes can take a lot of time and the return of suspects and misused assets from abroad can be an extremely complicated procedure.The bill, mentioned by Nabiullina, was presented by the Central Bank experts in late September.Nabiullina referred to the law to deny citizens the right to exit the country if they have over 30,000 roubles ($455) of unpaid debts that had emerged as a result of court processes and are confirmed by court warrants. In some cases, such as debts on child support payments or compensations over damages to other person's health the barring threshold is as low as 10,000 roubles (about $150).took place repeatedly in Russia over the past years that have not be easy for the global economy in general. In 2013 the central bank started to deprive the private banks that find themselves in crisis situation from banking licenses with subsequent recovery procedure - the introduction of external management and subsequent sale of the organization to a larger bank in order to cover the debts.However, in many casesThe list includes, but is not limited to former head of Bank of Moscow Andrey Borodin who fled to UK soon after his patron, Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, was fired from his post due to loss of trust in 2010, Billionaire banker and former senator Sergey Pugachev, who lives in UK and France after his businesses went bust in early 2010s, banker Boris Bulochnik, who siphoned the funds from his bank and fled to his native Ukraine soon after the Maidan events of 2014 and more recently - banker and real estate mogul Boris Mints who fled to Great Britain after facing a criminal probe in Russia and earlier this month reportedly purchased the luxury spa hotel Double Tree in Gloucestershire, not far from Prince Henry's residence.