US President Donald Trump has said that his tariff policies have hurt the Chinese economy and that he has "a lot more to do" to the country.In a phone-in interview with Fox News, Trump said US tariffs on Chinese goods are having a "big impact" and that the Chinese have lived too well for too long.Trump began imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in January 2018, with Beijing retaliating by slapping tariffs on US goods in response.Wray said that China was trying "to get secret information about our trade, our ideas, and innovations" using "an expanding set of unconventional methods each time to achieve their goals" and warned that economic espionage from China would affect companies in all sectors of the US economy.