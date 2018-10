© Reuters/Antonio Parrinello

Europe's largest active volcano, Mount Etna, looms large over the island of Sicily but new research indicates that it may pose a threat to the entire coastal population of the Mediterranean."The entire slope is in motion due to gravity," explains geophysicist Heidrun Kopp from the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Germany, who recently published research results in the journal Science Advances "It is therefore quite possible that it could collapse catastrophically, which could trigger a tsunami in the entire Mediterranean."In April 2016, Kopp's team strategically positioned five underwater transponders to measure seafloor displacement along the southern edge of Mount Etna. Nothing happened for 12 months but then, in May 2017, the flank moved by 4 centimeters in just eight days.Analysis of the seafloor indicates that the sliding movements, which average 14 millimeters or 0.55 inches per year, actually impact a far greater land mass than previously believed, increasing the risk of a "catastrophic collapse" leading to an eventual tsunami, as opposed to a confined eruption on the island of Sicily alone.