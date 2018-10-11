© Reuters (file photo)



The entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets has been grounded to inspect the aircraft for suspected faulty fuel tubes, the US military said. The decision comes in the wake of a Marine Corps' F-35B crash in South Carolina last month.The grounding order affects all variants of the advanced fighter jets, including the Air Force's F-35A and the Navy's F-35C.The decision comes amid the investigation into the September 28 crash, which happened after the F-35B's take-off from an air station in Beaufort."The primary goal following any mishap is the prevention of future incidents," said Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman with the Pentagon's Joint Program Office, which oversees the F-35. "We will take every measure to ensure safe operations while we deliver, sustain and modernize the F-35 for the warfighter and our defense partners."