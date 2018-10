In 2005, the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Kelo v. New London, diminishing Americans' property rights. The ruling said that governments can seize your home through eminent domain, even if their intention is merely to hand the land over to private developers.Conservatives saw this as one more bad ruling from a Supreme Court that issued a whole lot of them. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was a bit more sanguine, and her famous response exemplifies the respect and reverence that liberals once had for the Supreme Court, just so long as it was influencing culture and moving the national conversation in a way they liked."It is a decision of the Supreme Court," she said, emphasizing its finality. "If Congress wants to change it, it will require legislation of a level of a constitutional amendment. So this is almost as if God has spoken."The Supreme Court's composition is changing, and they have responded like cornered animals, with their vicious and desperate campaign of slander and political dirty tricks during the confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Liberals are so accustomed to getting their way that they cannot control themselves. They fear an era is coming to an end, and they want to prevent this. So before the newly reinforced, John Roberts-led court has heard a case or issued a single ruling,the bedrock of our legal system and an indispensable moral principle as well. For even outside of criminal court, decent people simply don't brook accusations that are presented without even the hint of corroborating evidence. Without proof, it is gossip, and especially so when the story is inconsistent and lacks basic details that could lead to proof one way or the other.The death threats and vile messages that progressive activists have aimed at Kavanaugh and his family, as well as at Republican senators' offices and homes and families, are a clear statement of who they are, and why the nation will suffer if they are ever returned to power.The Democrats who caused and put on the entire Kavanaugh farce are already promising to abuse their power further, if the voters will only give more of it to them. They are promising a scurrilous impeachment of Kavanaugh, and also to pack the Supreme Court if given the chance. Why? Because they are angry, and they don't respect the rules and norms of government, and they are not mature or clever enough to wait to reveal this until they have power.The same party that originally went nuclear on judicial confirmations - a temptation Republicans resisted ten years earlier in the same circumstances - have also brainwashed themselves This makes them especially dangerous. Having failed to accept the outcome of the 2016 election, they are now trying to place an asterisk next to a lawfully and constitutionally confirmed Supreme Court justice.In truth, the only cloud over Kavanaugh is the one that they worked hard - but not hard enough - to put there.