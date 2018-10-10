© AFP/Jalaa Marey



Changing the status of the Golan Heights would be a "direct violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions which dictate the international community's stance on the disputed territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted.On Monday,"Israel on the Golan Heights is a fact that the international community must recognize and as long as it depends on me, the Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty," Netanyahu said during an inauguration of a synagogue in the Golan Heights.Israel seized part of the Golan Heights during the Six Day War of 1967. In 1981, Israel's parliament, the Knesset, unilaterally proclaimed the occupied land to be part of the Jewish state. The declaration was swiftly declared illegal by the UN Security Council.