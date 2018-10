© Reuters / Axel Schmidt

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called on the Pentagon to bring at least 80 percent of its key fighter jets to combat readiness. For a country always at war with someone, surprisingly few of its warplanes are kept sky-worthy.Consistent with Washington's increasingly saber-rattling rhetoric, the world's largest military is putting its money where its mouth is. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has ordered the Air Force and Navy to increase their mission-capable rates for four major aircraft to 80 percent over the next twelve months, throwing the spotlight on the lamentable state of the nation's airborne fleet. The mid-September memo was seen exclusively by Defense News The Government Accountability Office was already warning of trouble in the skies in 2016, when it released a report on the flight readiness of 12 Navy and Air Force planes going back to 2011. The watchdog found that overall availability decreased for half the planes during that period, while nine of the 12 did not meet availability goals by 2016.Mattis acknowledges the "budget constraints and shortfalls in aviation squadrons" that contributed to "systematic underperformance, overcapitalization and unrealized capacity" in the fleets, but with the government passing the largest military spending bill in history, it's uncertain what throwing even more money at the problem will accomplish.Citing the commercial aviation industry as his inspiration, Mattis has called for reducing fleet operation and maintenance costs over the coming year. It's a logical goal, as more mission-capable planes mean fewer planes are required and fewer planes must therefore be purchased. Meanwhile, the Pentagon still plans to roll out the F-35 as the main fighter aircraft for all US military branches, costing the taxpayer a cool $350 billion.