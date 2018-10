© AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES



Some 200 protesters march across the lawn of the U.S. Capitol to the foot of the south wing. Inside, the U.S. Senate is wrapping up its debate, hours before the Saturday afternoon vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Members of the crowd rush up the steps, unfurl professionally printed banners, stand defiantly, and pump their fists in the air."Whose house?" they shout."Our house!" they answer.By the time of the vote, they've moved across the street to the Supreme Court building. After getting word of the vote, again they rush the steps. Two women climb the statues flanking the steps - "Contemplation of Justice" and "Authority of Law" - for more fist-pumps.On the steps, Bob Bland, a co-founder of the Women's March, silently sends a thumbs-up signal to another leader, later boasting: "We took the Supreme Court." On Friday the Women's March had tweeted out a photo of Sen. Susan Collins, who cast the deciding vote for Justice Kavanaugh, with "Rape Apologist" written across her image.In a series of tweets and rally comments,Mr. Trump's detractors accused him of engaging in conspiracy theories, and even of anti-Semitism against Mr. Soros, a billionaire donor to liberal causes. Yet he has a point. Many Americans genuinely oppose Mr. Trump and Justice Kavanaugh. I am a liberal feminist whose views on abortion and same-sex marriage align with the Democratic Party's. Yet while most demonstrators are not paid for their efforts,I started following the money for the " resistance " when it was born, hours after Election Day 2016. I have organized my findings in a spreadsheet I have made public.as his philanthropic empire was once called internally.On Saturday I also studied the fine print on the signs as protesters waved them defiantly at the Capitol and the high court. They came from a familiarMoveOn.org, a Democratic organizing and lobbying group founded with Soros money, sent its army of partisan followers regular missives that led them to a Google form to ask for train tickets and places to stay.Under a ginkgo tree on the East Lawn of the Capitol, Center for Popular Democracy field marshals put protesters through a "training" Saturday morning.she asks. "Yes!" the crowd shouts, although one woman asks quietly: "For what?"One organizer hands out tickets to the Senate visitors gallery for the express purpose of violating the law. That they did - the proceedings were repeatedly interrupted by shrieks from the gallery.The agitators even have help with their handmade signs. Across the street from the Supreme Court, a woman uses supplies provided by UltraViolet Action to write, in Spanish: "No more rapists in power."Back on the Capitol lawn, people from Megaphone Strategies, a public-relations firm founded by former Obama adviser Van Jones, manage interview requests from USA Today and other news outlets. Women's March lieutenants exchange T-shirts for completed "Legal Support Sheets" with information in case of arrest.Suddenly everyone stands to walk in unison to the Capitol steps. When they arrive, the few Capitol Police officers on the scene silently watch them. The protesters walk up the stairs-though they don't "storm" them, as the leaders have claimed. There are no barricades, no phalanx of armed police.Rethink Media created a "social media strategy sheet" back in August for anti-Kavanaugh protesters. One talking point: "Kavanaugh was hand-picked by dark money groups and their billionaire backers."- harass officials in public places - in the spring of 2017, in preparation for town-hall meetings during a congressional recess. Over the past year, I have dialed in to MoveOn.org's. I still get alerts for their planning sessions. The last ones have been to #stopKavanaugh.MoveOn.org announced that its call the night after Justice Kavanaugh's confirmationwhile a confederate screamed "Look at me!"What I have pieced together is an open secret but one that journalists tend to avoid. Many (including me) sympathize with the liberal causes Open Society champions. Some have been paid Open Society Fellows or grantees. And many are put off by conservative anti-Soros rhetoric, which gets truculent at times.Mr. Soros, much like the Koch brothers, funds causes he cares about. There's nothing wrong with that, but democracy is better served if we follow the money on the right and left and find solutions where they are likeliest to lie: in the middle.